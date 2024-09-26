Poway OnStage Brings Día de los Muertos Spectacular to Life With Mariachi Garibaldi and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eternamente: A Día de los Muertos Spectacular will light up the stage at Poway OnStage on October 6, 2024. Featuring the renowned Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and the stunning Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande, the performance promises an unforgettable celebration of Mexican culture through music and dance.



Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has been captivating audiences for over 25 years with their rich and vibrant performances, celebrating traditional Mexican music. Known for their powerful renditions of mariachi classics, the group has toured nationally, gaining recognition for their artistic precision and deep respect for cultural heritage. Under the direction of Jaime Cuéllar, the ensemble delivers emotionally charged performances that bring to life the spirit of mariachi music, offering a contemporary twist while honoring its deep-rooted traditions.



Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande is a celebrated dance ensemble that brings Mexican culture to life through the rich tradition of folkloric dance. Known for their vibrant costumes, intricate footwork, and dynamic choreography, the troupe showcases the diversity of Mexican heritage by performing regional dances that span the country's history. Their performances are a visual spectacle, offering a blend of storytelling and tradition, making them an integral part of cultural celebrations like Día de los Muertos.



Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday honoring deceased loved ones. Rooted in ancient Aztec, Maya, and Toltec traditions, it combines indigenous customs with Catholic influences from the Spanish conquest. The holiday is marked by colorful altars (ofrendas), sugar skulls, marigold flowers, and offerings such as food and personal items to welcome the spirits of the departed. It's a joyful celebration of life and death, embracing remembrance rather than mourning.

Eternamente audience members are also invited to participate in a unique Virtual Altar, where they can submit photos of loved ones prior to the show to honor their memory as part of a special on-stage tribute, blending tradition with innovation.

As part of its ongoing Arts in Education program, Poway OnStage will offer Bus-in Assemblies for Poway School District students, introducing young audiences to live cultural performances and promoting the importance of arts in education.

Event Details:

Eternamente: Dia de los Muertos Spectacular - Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Location: Poway Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: Adult $39-$59. Students, Seniors, Active Military $35-$52. Half Priced Youth $24-$34.

For more information, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/

