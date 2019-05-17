PLAYZAPALOOZA! 2019 Comes To SPTC Backstage

BACKSTAGE@ Santa Paula Theater Center announces its ninth annual production of original one act plays: PLAYZAPALOOZA! 2019 opening May 24, 2019 on the Backstage Theater at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 So. 7th St. in historic downtown Santa Paula.

PLAYZAPALOOZA! will run three consecutive weekends beginning May 24, and closing Sunday, June 09, with nine performances total and a special Thursday performance on May 30. No performance Saturday, June 1.

Tickets and reservation can be purchased or made through the Santa Paula Theater Center Box Office at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by emailing santapaulatheatercenter@gmail.com, or calling 805.525.4645. General Admission is $15.00





