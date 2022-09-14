PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE Comes To Thousand Oaks For The Holiday

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 pm.

Come join Peppa this Holiday season on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor holiday adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love celebrating the season with this 60-minute live musical experience!

Since launching in 2004, PEPPA PIG has captured the hearts and minds of preschoolers and caregivers worldwide. Known for her British accent, charming wit and endearing confidence, Peppa's YouTube views in 2021 alone equated to over 300,000 years spent watching, equivalent to 20 minutes for every person on Earth. Audiences have been eagerly watching as she embarks on new adventures, facing the joys and obstacles of contemporary life with humor and gumption, instilling confidence and demystifying first experiences for kids along the way.

Share this show with everyone in your family for a memorable holiday experience.

Single tickets are priced at $62.00 - $36.00 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com