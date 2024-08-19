Ophelia's Jump Reveals New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Ophelia’s Jump Productions has announced that four new members were recently elected to the non-profit organization’s Board of Directors. Joining the OJP Board are Lisa Castillo, adjunct business faculty member at Citrus College and Mohammed Mangrio, Director of Theatre Department for Claremont High School and serves on the California Thespians state board as the Director of Student Officers.

About the New Board Members

Lisa Castillo is an adjunct business faculty member at Citrus College for business courses including Business Communications, Introduction to Business, Business Ethics, Marketing, Advertising, and Social Media. Previously, Lisa served as President and CEO for Merritt Community Capital Corporation, responsible for providing equity capital for affordable housing throughout California, revitalizing neighborhoods through construction, rehabilitation, and long-term asset management. Lisa received her MBA from Claremont Graduate University, Drucker School of Management.

Mohammed Mangrio is the Director of Theatre for Claremont High School and serves on the state board as the Director of Student Officers for California Thespians. Mohammed Mangrio is the Theatre Director at Claremont High School since fall of 2021. He is an alum of Hemet High School and Thespian Troupe #4015 and an Honorary Thespian of Troupe #2129. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from UC San Diego and a Masters in Teaching from Seattle University. He was a founding member of Theatre Unlocked, a found-space theatre company in Seattle, and a member of Paper Trail Productions, the resident company at Northwest Actor’s Studio. He is a proud member of the Educational Theatre Association and serves on the state board as the Director of Student Officers for California Thespians.

These appointments follow the recent spring appointments of Board Members Lynn Priddy and John Neiuber deepening Ophelia’s Jump roots to its Claremont origins.

John Neiuber is the former CEO of Trinity Youth Services and The Children’s Foundation of America. With programs in two states, he led an agency that served over 400 children and families daily through residential treatment services, mental health programs, foster care agency and adoption services. He serves on the Boards of the Claremont Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Youth Services (President), the Children's Foundation of America (Chairman) and Claremont Heritage (President). He writes a monthly history column for the Claremont Courier and currently focuses his volunteer efforts on historic preservation, nonprofit social services, business and the arts.

Dr. Lynn Priddy is the President of Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit institution known for its distinctive focus on empathic, ethical leadership committed to positive social change and for its immersive, high-quality online-by-design programs. Her higher education career spans +35 years, in positions of faculty, director of research & assessment, provost & chief academic officer, executive VP of strategic advancement, and executive & strategic advisor.

Lisa Castillo, John Neiuber, Mohammed Mangrio and Lynn Priddy join the current OJP Board of Directors that includes Randy Lopez (CEO), Beatrice Casagran (Founding Artistic Director, Emeritus), Sonja Stump (President), Dean McVay (Vice-President), Jean Collinsworth (Secretary), Iraj Isaac Rahmim (Treasurer), Kimberly Hall Barlow and Christine Hayes.

