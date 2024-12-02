New West Symphony to Present Festive Winter Spectacular Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 7 and 8, New West Symphony will present the Los Robles Children's Choir and vocal soloists in a winter-inspired concert filled with musical light! Oscar-nominated for Best Animated Short Film, The Snowman, based on Raymond Briggs' picture book with music by Howard Blake, is presented with the orchestra, alongside symphonic masterworks and holiday songs and carols.

"Winter holidays are some of the most treasured aspects of family traditions, personal reflection and aspiration for the future. As our NWS family gathers to mark the beginning of the holiday season, I invite our community to join us as we feature our longstanding partners at Los Robles Children's Choir, remarkable vocalists and an array of music and sights for all ages," said Music Director Michael Christie.

Meet the Artists

Prior to the weekend performances, NWS hosts Meet the Artists on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at University Village Thousand Oaks. Meet the Artists provides a unique "behind the scenes" experience hosted by Maestro Christie with guest vocalists: Julia Metzler, mezzo-soprano; Ashley Faatoalia, tenor; and Patrick Blackwell, bass. The free event begins with a brunch reception at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by calling University Village at 805.241.3300 at least 48 hours in advance. The event is also livestreamed on the NWS Facebook page and YouTube channel. More info at newwestsymphony.org/meet-the-artists.

Winterfest 2024

On Saturday, December 7 prior to the Winter Spectacular concert, NWS hosts Winterfest, a dining experience highlighting winter solstice foods from around the world. This culinary journey starts at 4 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. The proceeds from tickets, sponsorships and silent and live auctions support NWS' artistic and education programs. Cost for the dinner and concert combined is $325 per person; cost for the dinner only (for subscribers/ticket holders) is $275 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit newwestsymphony.org/winterfest.

Winter Spectacular: Holidays of Light

Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. - Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC)

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

Sundays, December 8 at 3 p.m. - Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC)

4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo

Michael Christie, conductor

Alaysha Fox, soprano

Julia Metzler, mezzo-soprano

Ashley Faatoalia, tenor

Patrick Blackwell, bass

Los Robles Children's Choir, Emma Roche, director



Grieg | "Morning Mood" from Peer Gynt

Haydn | Symphony No. 59, "Fire," Mvt. I



Howard Blake | The Snowman

accompanied by the award-winning animated short film



Mozart | Serenade in G Major, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," Mvt. 1

Mozart | "A Musical Joke," Mvt. IV



Trad./O'Loughlin | El Burrito Sabanero

Trad./O'Loughlin | Los Peces en el Río

with Los Robles Children's Choir



Trad./arr. Jeffrey Biegel | Hanukah Fantasy

with vocal soloists



Leontovych | Carol of the Bells

John Rutter | Silent Night

with Los Robles Children's Choir



Various/arr. Gary Fry | Snow Place So Jolly

White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, Winter Wonderland, Frosty the Snowman, Jolly Old St. Nicholas

with vocal soloists and audience sing-along



Anderson | Sleigh Ride



Ticket prices range from $35-$125. Tickets for students and children are $15. The December concerts are generously sponsored by AmaWaterways and Westlake Physical Therapy. At these concerts, NWS honors its Volunteer Leadership: New West Symphony League, Board of Directors, National Charity League, and Winterfest and Summerfest Committees.



Note: New West Symphony is offering free tickets for the December 7 and 8 Winter Spectacular concerts to families and firefighters who have been impacted by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo. Please call the Box Office at 866.776.8400 to reserve. The offer is valid for up to 4 tickets per household; based on availability.



New 2025 Masterpiece Series subscription packages and single tickets are on sale now. Season subscribers receive up to 20% off single ticket prices and other discounts, free ticket exchanges, invitations to exclusive events and other benefits. Choose-Your-Own packages with 3, 4 or 5 concerts are also available at a 10% discount.







