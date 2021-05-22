NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week

TOArts will present New West Symphony Trio on May 28, 2021 at 7:30pm at Los Robles Greens Amphitheater.

The concert will be performed by Victoria & Christian Fatu and Sarah Kim.

Ticket Prices are $60.00 and $40.00. BUY TICKETS.

The concert features familiar tangos by Piazzolla, Porgy and Bess by Gershwin and Russian dance by Tchaikovsky, as well as Gypsy Romanian virtuosic violin pyrotechnics from a passionate and talented piano trio.

This is an outdoor event, please dress accordingly.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=801.