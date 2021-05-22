Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week

The concert will be performed by  Victoria & Christian Fatu and Sarah Kim.

May. 22, 2021  
NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week

TOArts will present New West Symphony Trio on May 28, 2021 at 7:30pm at Los Robles Greens Amphitheater.

The concert will be performed by Victoria & Christian Fatu and Sarah Kim.

Ticket Prices are $60.00 and $40.00. BUY TICKETS.

The concert features familiar tangos by Piazzolla, Porgy and Bess by Gershwin and Russian dance by Tchaikovsky, as well as Gypsy Romanian virtuosic violin pyrotechnics from a passionate and talented piano trio.

This is an outdoor event, please dress accordingly.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=801.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Omaha Performing Arts Announces Steelhouse Omaha
  • Rave On Productions Announces Outdoor Summer Concert Series
  • JERSEY BOYS, THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY & More Announced For Lied Center 's 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
  • AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens Next Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse