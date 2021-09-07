Mountain Play Announces Casting for CAMELOT

Casting is complete for the Mountain Play's production of CAMELOT which will treat the San Francisco Bay Area to a rousing, re-imagined classic musical.

This production is in partnership with Ross Valley Players. All performances in November and December 2021 will be presented at the Barn Theater - Home of Ross Valley Players on the grounds of the Marin Art & Garden Center.

CAMELOT is directed by ZoÃ« Swenson-Graham, and music directed by Phillip Harris. The production stars Phillip Percy Williams (Arthur), Krista Joy Serpa (Guenevere), Izaak Heath (Lancelot), Matt Skinner (Mordred/Squire Dap), Alexandra Fry (Tom), Rachel Menendez (Lionel), David Schiller (Sagramore), and Anna Vorperian (Dinadan).

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT is the duo's fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that led to a film version, and numerous revivals in New York, London and across the globe. Its Original Broadway Cast Album topped the charts for 60 weeks, with a rich score boasting such gems as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "The Lusty Month of May," and of course, "Camelot."

This small-cast version has been re-imagined specifically for a small ensemble to tell the tale of these memorable, legendary characters in a more intimate setting.

An idealistic King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

General seating tickets are $35 and available at www.MountainPlay.org Visit the website for up-to-date Covid safety protocol.