Mike Delamont Returns With GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Critically acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont returns by popular demand with the sequel to the smash hit God is a Scottish Drag Queen on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Scherr Forum.

God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes down to set the record straight and expound on everything from Pocahontas to the Platypus and answer humankind's most asked questions in a hilarious and unforgettable sequel! Loved by Preachers and Atheists alike, this franchise has quickly become one of the most popular one man shows touring today and has received critical acclaim for its non-stop brilliant look at pop culture and humanity through the eyes of a silly, foul mouthed, and very loveable Scottish Deity. You don't need to have seen the original show to enjoy this standalone sequel!

God is a Scottish Drag Queen has won 18 “Best of Fest” awards at festivals across the continent, prompting some audiences to wait hours in line for tickets to this not-to-miss show. A funny and hilarious conversation with everyone’s favorite deity about everything from religion to pop culture including Mormons, Circumcision, Star Wars, Scientology, Noah, Adam & Eve and so much more in an unforgettable night of comedy.

In a thick Scottish accent, God attempts to clear up a few misconceptions about himself and his role as the Almighty — and, peering over the rim of his reading glasses, he struggles to remain calm about his creation’s misdeeds.

Delamont began his stand-up career in 2011 and has played the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York. He is an original cast member of the cabaret Atomic Vaudeville and has been performing one man shows since 2010. He has appeared on CBC's The Debaters, SiriusXM's Top Comic, Halifax Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs and is a 3-time Canadian Comedy Award Nominee.

 

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $40. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster Click Here or through box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm.  For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




