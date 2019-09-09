MasterChef Junior Live! Comes To Thousand Oaks

MasterChef Junior Live! Brings MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike. Coming to the Scherr Forum for two shows only on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm.

This family-friendly stage show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, Q & A sessions and an overall immersive audience experience for the whole family.

The cast will include Malia (Season 7 finalist), Evan (Season 6 fan favorite), Matthew (Season 7 fan favorite) and Jasmine (Season 5 winner).

MasterChef Junior recently wrapped its seventh season on FOX and will return for an eighth season with judge/host Gordon Ramset, Aaron Sanchez and Daphne Oz.

Single tickets are priced at $104(VIP) - $54 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You