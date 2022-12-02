Malevo Brings Live Music and Virtuosic Argentinian Dancing To Thousand Oaks

Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

Malevo is group of eight men from Buenos Aires, Argentina that do the Malambo, a traditional dance performed to the beat of the bombo legüero drum. Part of Argentine folklore, the dancing isn't accompanied by singing or lyrics and dates back to the 16th century. The energetic and vibrant dancers perform a rhythmic Malambo routine with tap dancing, beating drums, and whirling boleadoras using both contemporary and traditional music.

Director, choreographer, and dancer Matías Jaime created the dance company in 2015 out of love and passion for the dance and a desire to bring the traditional art form to the masses. He says: "We love to perform the Malambo, a traditional Argentine folk dance of great virility and dexterity. We start from its essence and roots, but seek to take it beyond its limits, with a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive look, merging it with other dance styles, like flamenco and urban percussion. We keep to the purity of the dance but seek also to achieve a perfect combination, to give a complete innovative, visual, and sensory experience for our audiences."

Malevo shot to fame in 2016 when their act was showcased on the renowned American television show "America's Got Talent" and launched them into worldwide recognition. Since then, Malevo has performed in festivals, TV shows, private events and theaters in France, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Russia, and USA, among other countries.

Most of the dance troupe have known each other since they were little kids, growing up together in poverty. Jaime, who says he has devoted his whole life to the Malambo dance, had a dream to bring Malambo to stages around the world, and give their families a better life at the same time. Malevo attempts to take Malambo the dance to another level with a modern and different look - but still filled with passion and energy that is at the heart of the folkdance.

