MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

5-star Theatricals has announced new dates for Mamma Mia!, which will now run April 16 - 25, 2021 at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

If you are a ticket-holder for one of the previously scheduled performances, your current tickets will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled performance date and time; Seats will be kept exactly the same. There is no need to get a new ticket.

You can dance, you can jive and you'll have the time of your life when 5-Star stages this massively popular musical for the first time. The impossible-to-resist hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman's search for her birth father. Whether you grew up bopping to the beat of hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," "Chiquita" and "Money, Money, Money," or you discovered ABBA on the big screen, 5-Star's production will lift you higher than a pair of bedazzled platform boots.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=748.