Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

The hits of ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman’s search for her birth father.

Mar. 12, 2021  
MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

5-star Theatricals has announced new dates for Mamma Mia!, which will now run April 16 - 25, 2021 at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

If you are a ticket-holder for one of the previously scheduled performances, your current tickets will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled performance date and time; Seats will be kept exactly the same. There is no need to get a new ticket.

You can dance, you can jive and you'll have the time of your life when 5-Star stages this massively popular musical for the first time. The impossible-to-resist hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman's search for her birth father. Whether you grew up bopping to the beat of hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," "Chiquita" and "Money, Money, Money," or you discovered ABBA on the big screen, 5-Star's production will lift you higher than a pair of bedazzled platform boots.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=748.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Showtunes for $ Unisex T-Shirt
Theater Sticker
Broadway Strong T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories
Conejo Players Theatre Presents WHATS LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT Photo

Conejo Players Theatre Presents WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT

TOArts Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - REIMAGINING DINOSAURS Photo

TOArts Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - REIMAGINING DINOSAURS

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents ARTSReach Spring 2021 Photo

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents ARTSReach Spring 2021

Conejo Players Theatre Presents NATS LAST STRUGGLE Photo

Conejo Players Theatre Presents NAT'S LAST STRUGGLE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Conejo Players Theatre Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP
  • Conejo Players Theatre Presents WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT
  • Conejo Players Announces Auditions For DADDY LONG LEGS
  • TOArts Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - REIMAGINING DINOSAURS
  • The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents ARTSReach Spring 2021