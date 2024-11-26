Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Comes to the Kavli Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the world’s foremost all male comic ballet company comes to the Kavli Theatre, Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Toeing the line between high art and high camp, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is an international phenomenon of 16 all-male beloved burly dancers. Celebrating 50 years, they have been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their fabulous sense of fun through flawless dance as they perform parodies of famed ballet classics. The "Trocks," as they are affectionately known, boast a wicked comedic sense of humor which is only outmatched by their panache and technical prowess. Every performance frivolously froths with tutus and testosterone, blush-pink ballet pumps, fierce false eyelashes and prima ballerina attitude.

Founded in 1974 by a group of ballet enthusiasts for the purpose of presenting a playful view of classical ballet in parody form and en travesti, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo first performed in the late-late shows in Off-Off Broadway lofts. By mid 1975, the troupe had garnered praise from prestigious publications like the New Yorker, The New York Times, and the Village Voice. Fifty years later, the troupe has established itself as a major dance phenomenon throughout the world, appearing in more than 40 countries and 600 cities worldwide

The Trocks are the subject of the 2017 documentary Rebels on Pointe, tracing the company’s founding following the Stonewall Riots of 1969 to modern day. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo remains steadfast in its mission to bring the joy of dance to as many people as possible, humorously breaking boundaries and defying conventions in the world of ballet. Revered by ballet aficionados as well as by those who don’t know a plié from a jeté.

