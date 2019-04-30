Laugh Out Loud Musical AVENUE Q Opens May 3 At Conejo Players Theatre

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that -- although the residents seem nice -- it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. ~RATED R

Be a Conejo Players VIP and head backstage after the show to meet the puppet stars! VIP ticket holders will meet the actors and try on one of the puppets and get your photo taken, plus get a commemorative show T-shirt. Only $30 per person!

Directed by Jeremy Zeller; Produced by Rick Steinberg; Music Direction by Benjamin Glasner

Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Rd.,Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. May 3 - 12, 2019, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. Go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715.





