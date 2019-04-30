Laugh Out Loud Musical AVENUE Q Opens May 3 At Conejo Players Theatre

Apr. 30, 2019  

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that -- although the residents seem nice -- it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. ~RATED R

Be a Conejo Players VIP and head backstage after the show to meet the puppet stars! VIP ticket holders will meet the actors and try on one of the puppets and get your photo taken, plus get a commemorative show T-shirt. Only $30 per person!

Directed by Jeremy Zeller; Produced by Rick Steinberg; Music Direction by Benjamin Glasner

Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Rd.,Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. May 3 - 12, 2019, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. Go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715.



Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Laugh Out Loud Musical AVENUE Q Opens May 3 At Conejo Players Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at COMPLICATIONS FROM A FALL At Santa Paula Theater Center
  • World Champion Guitarist Coming To Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center May 5
  • FREAKY FRIDAY Comes to Civic Arts Plaza
  • Spotlight Awards To Recognize Excellence In The Arts In Simi Valley
  • Raymond Michael's Elvis Mother's Day Tribute Comes To Cultural Arts Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup