LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Will Open at Conejo Players Theatre in March

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Conejo Players Theatre will present the high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical Legally Blonde: The Musical, opening March 27, 2026, in Thousand Oaks.

Based on the beloved film Legally Blonde, the musical follows Elle Woods, a bubbly sorority queen who enrolls at Harvard Law School after a breakup, only to discover her own strength, intelligence, and resilience along the way. Stepping into Elle's fabulous shoes is Paige Pensivy, who previously co-starred in Conejo Players' sold-out 2025 run of A Chorus Line.

“I love Legally Blonde because not only is it funny and upbeat but it sends us home with a message that anyone is capable of anything regardless of judgment or society norms,” Pensivy shared. She continued to share her love for the show, “I would do this show forever if I could because of how fun and engaging it is!” Ezra Eells returns to Conejo Players as the kind and quirky Emmet Forrest. He describes Legally Blonde as exactly what audiences need right now: “the kind of escapism that hopefully makes you feel lighter after a long week. It's a show about believing in yourself, even when it feels like the world has already decided who you're supposed to be.”

Rounding out the leading cast are Courtney Potter as Paulette Buonufonte, Jack Cleary as Warner Huntington III, Jordyn Crowley Watts as Vivienne Kensington, Natalie Riddick as Brooke Wyndham, and Scott Quintard as Professor Callahan. Additional cast members include: Ali Norman, Kaylee Kooyman, Adelle Ramirez, Madison Bales, Brent Ramirez, Olivia Antu, Liv Robertson, Maxine Knystautas, Mirra Robbers, Lillian Kautz, Alexis Figueroa, Arnulfo Carrillo III, Estrella Estrada, Jonathan Day, Liz Richter, Madelyn Wolfe, Meredith Mitnick, Stephen Root, and Ven Martinez.

Scott Quintard, who is the voice of authority with Professor Callahan, shares with a smile; “Audiences should come see the show for its humor, heart, and big musical moments–it's a production that's as fun as it is smart.”

With its infectious energy, empowering message, and unforgettable music, Legally Blonde: The Musical promises an entertaining and uplifting night out for audiences of all ages.