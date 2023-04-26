Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

José Luis Blondet Appointed Senior Curator At Museum of Contemporary Art

A seasoned museum professional, Blondet joins MOCA from Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where he has served as Curator of Special Initiatives since 2015.

Apr. 26, 2023  
José Luis Blondet Appointed Senior Curator At Museum of Contemporary Art

CNP Advisor José Luis Blondet has been appointed as Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

A seasoned museum professional, Blondet joins MOCA from Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where he has served as Curator of Special Initiatives since 2015. Blondet has strong networks in Latin America, deep connections to the art scene in Los Angeles, and a background in education. He has been teaching as visiting faculty in the CalArts School of Theater since 2014, and sits on the Artistic Council of the CalArts Center for New Performance.

"I am delighted to welcome José Luis to MOCA. He has long engaged in innovative exhibition practices and supported new art forms that push the boundaries of what contemporary art museums are doing. I am excited about the fresh perspective he brings, as well as his deep networks in Los Angeles and in Latin America," said Clara Kim, Chief Curator & Director of Curatorial Affairs.

During his tenure at LACMA, Blondet has been behind many notable exhibitions. He also commissioned a range of innovative works with artists such as Raven Chacon, Patricia Fernandez, and Jade Guanaro Kuriki Olivo (Puppies Puppies), as well as performance-based projects with Emily Mast, Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa, and Oscar Santillán, among others.

Blondet said, "MOCA has occupied a place in my imagination for a long time, even before I set foot in Los Angeles, thanks to its unrivaled collection, publications, groundbreaking exhibitions, and heralded curators. The prospect of working with esteemed colleagues to build upon this legacy-adding new voices to reimagine it here and now, while embracing an ample latitude of practices and a growing audience-is truly exciting."



MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM to Kick Off Theatricums 50th Anniversary Season Photo
MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Kick Off Theatricum's 50th Anniversary Season
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will open its 50th Anniversary Summer Season with two of William Shakespeare’s most mystical offerings: the thrilling supernatural tragedy, Macbeth, and that most magical of romantic comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November Photo
Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He comes to the Kavli Theatre, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm.
Simi Valley Art Association Gallery Exhibit Coming To The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Photo
Simi Valley Art Association Gallery Exhibit Coming To The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will showcase the variety of artwork and skill of members of the Simi Valley Art Association in an upcoming gallery exhibit titled, Boundless Encounters: A group exhibit by the Simi Valley Art Association.
Conejo Players Youth Present HARRIET THE SPY Photo
Conejo Players Youth Present HARRIET THE SPY
Opening April 28th, Conejo Players presents the story of 6th grade spy, Harriet M. Welsch. In her notebook, Harriet writes down everything she knows about everyone, even her classmates and her best friends. Then she loses track of her notebook, and it ends up in the wrong hands.

More Hot Stories For You


MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Kick Off Theatricum's 50th Anniversary SeasonMACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Kick Off Theatricum's 50th Anniversary Season
April 26, 2023

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will open its 50th Anniversary Summer Season with two of William Shakespeare’s most mystical offerings: the thrilling supernatural tragedy, Macbeth, and that most magical of romantic comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in NovemberTom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November
April 19, 2023

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He comes to the Kavli Theatre, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm.
Simi Valley Art Association Gallery Exhibit Coming To The Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterSimi Valley Art Association Gallery Exhibit Coming To The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
April 15, 2023

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will showcase the variety of artwork and skill of members of the Simi Valley Art Association in an upcoming gallery exhibit titled, Boundless Encounters: A group exhibit by the Simi Valley Art Association.
Conejo Players Youth Present HARRIET THE SPYConejo Players Youth Present HARRIET THE SPY
April 12, 2023

Opening April 28th, Conejo Players presents the story of 6th grade spy, Harriet M. Welsch. In her notebook, Harriet writes down everything she knows about everyone, even her classmates and her best friends. Then she loses track of her notebook, and it ends up in the wrong hands.
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Comes To Thousand OaksThe Moody Blues' John Lodge Comes To Thousand Oaks
April 6, 2023

John Lodge, the vocalist, songwriter and bass player of The Moody Blues will play the iconic album Days of Future Passed in its entirety plus a selection of classic hits on Saturday, July 29 at 8pm in the Kavli Theater.
share