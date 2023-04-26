José Luis Blondet Appointed Senior Curator At Museum of Contemporary Art

CNP Advisor José Luis Blondet has been appointed as Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

A seasoned museum professional, Blondet joins MOCA from Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where he has served as Curator of Special Initiatives since 2015. Blondet has strong networks in Latin America, deep connections to the art scene in Los Angeles, and a background in education. He has been teaching as visiting faculty in the CalArts School of Theater since 2014, and sits on the Artistic Council of the CalArts Center for New Performance.

"I am delighted to welcome José Luis to MOCA. He has long engaged in innovative exhibition practices and supported new art forms that push the boundaries of what contemporary art museums are doing. I am excited about the fresh perspective he brings, as well as his deep networks in Los Angeles and in Latin America," said Clara Kim, Chief Curator & Director of Curatorial Affairs.

During his tenure at LACMA, Blondet has been behind many notable exhibitions. He also commissioned a range of innovative works with artists such as Raven Chacon, Patricia Fernandez, and Jade Guanaro Kuriki Olivo (Puppies Puppies), as well as performance-based projects with Emily Mast, Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa, and Oscar Santillán, among others.

Blondet said, "MOCA has occupied a place in my imagination for a long time, even before I set foot in Los Angeles, thanks to its unrivaled collection, publications, groundbreaking exhibitions, and heralded curators. The prospect of working with esteemed colleagues to build upon this legacy-adding new voices to reimagine it here and now, while embracing an ample latitude of practices and a growing audience-is truly exciting."