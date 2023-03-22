Jim Jefferies Comes To Thousand Oaks

One of the funniest stand-up comedians working today, Jim Jefferies brings his new tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 pm.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jefferies was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019 he started the Oblivious tour, where he toured all around Europe and North America. Jefferies's ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

Jefferies eponymous Comedy Central series, The Jim Jefferies Show, debuted its third and final season on March 19, 2019. As a strong voice in late night, the weekly series featured Jefferies traveling across the globe to tackle the top news stories and controversial issues of the day and was nominated for a WGA award. Jefferies also created, wrote, produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed FX series Legit, which ran for two seasons and has since gained a cult following.

Jefferies has signed a first look deal with Comedy Central for content development in television and digital media. He is also working with NBC on a multi-camera pilot which he would star in from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10:00am and are priced at $101.75 - $61.75 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com