Heather McDonald Brings The JUICY SCOOP Experience To Thousand Oaks

Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald is in its seventh year and has over 700 episodes and 100+ million downloads.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Comedian, actress and writer Heather McDonald, known for delivering all the hottest gossip, comes to the Scherr Forum for two shows on Saturday, March 16 at 7:00pm.

Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald is in its seventh year and has over 700 episodes and 100+ million downloads. The show has over 20,000 five-star reviews on iTunes and is ranked No. 2 in Comedy Interview charts and the No. 1 Female Comedy Interview Podcast. Her loyal Juicy Scoopers continue to be entertained as they get the juiciest inside scoop from McDonald and her celebrity guests.

McDonald has released stand-up comedy specials on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Showtime. Her latest stand-up special, Juicy Scoop racked up an unheard-of amount of five-star reviews in its first two weeks of being available. Her debut stand-up special, I Don't Mean to Brag, was released on Showtime and Netflix. McDonald's stand-up comedy and podcasts are celebrated for their relatability as she shares authentically about her over 20-year marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girls' nights out her priority.

She is also recognized for E!'s top-rated show Chelsea Lately where she wrote, produced, and appeared for its entire seven-year run. She also starred in the mockumentary series After Lately. McDonald was a contributing writer who had featured roles in the major motion films White Chicks and Dance Flicks by The Wayans Brothers and many others.

In addition to having hosted on TLC and Hollywood Today Live, McDonald has been seen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, The Bachelorette, Wendy Williams, HLN, Nightline, CNN, 25 Words or Less, Punchline, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Tonight Show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and more. And on top of all of that, Heather has two New York Times Bestselling memoirs, titled You'll Never Blue Ball in the Town Again and My Inappropriate Life.

Tickets are on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10:00am and are priced at $54-$34. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm.  For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit Click Here.




