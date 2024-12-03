Heather Land Comes to Thousand Oaks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedienne Heather Land will bring her sarcastic wit and southern charm to the Scherr Forum, Thursday, April 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Heather Land grew up in Tennessee and has a knack for finding the funny out of the frustrating. Leaving no stone or situation left unturned, she hilariously unravels everyday events — inviting audiences to laugh not only at each other, but also (more often than not), at ourselves. From ex-husbands to failed diets, her take on topics delivers consistent comedy in a charming, self-deprecating style that has made her adored by millions of people of all ages.



Busting on the scene in 2018 with her candid, clever and comedic take on everyday absurdities, she quickly gave voice to women everywhere who unanimously agreed, "I Ain't Doin It". Still going strong, Land has a released her second solo album, published two books, appeared on numerous podcasts, two movies and is constantly touring across the U.S. teaching us all to laugh through the tears and to find healing through the hilarious.

Land’s stand-up comedy tours I Ain’t Doing It and Unfiltered, played to sold out audiences across the country. When she’s not on the road doing comedy shows, you can find her at home with her new husband and two amazing teenagers, writing music, and enjoying her new book, A Perfect 10: The Truth About Things I’m Not and Never Will Be.

Comments