HOTBED HOTEL to Open Conejo Players 67th Season

The Conejo Players Theatre will present Hotbed Hotel from January 10, 2025 – February 1, 2025. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Saturday matinees on January 18 and 25 at 2pm. There will be a special $10 Performance on Thursday, January 16 at 8pm.

Hotbed Hotel is a delightful, very fast-paced farce. Terri (Cassie Kelso-Bucey) and Brian Cody (Drew Orlando) are hoping to sell their "One Star Hotel" in the Florida Keys to the only man, Mr. Lewis (Don McGreevy), who has expressed interest in buying it. They are not expecting him for a couple of weeks, and are caught off-guard when they receive a phone call informing them that he will be arriving in the afternoon. Unfortunately, they have so few guests they are afraid that Mr. Lewis would feel that the hotel is a bad investment. So, Terri and Brian devise a plan to make the hotel appear busier and more prosperous than it actually is. Their staff will masquerade as paying guests, thereby giving Mr. Lewis the impression that the hotel is overflowing with loyal customers and vacationers. Their plan has one hitch, their entire staff consists of a maintenance man and a sexy housemaid. What could possibly go wrong?

Hotbed Hotel was written in the 80s, premiered in the 90s, and Conejo Players Theatre is leaning into the very nostalgic fun and silliness of an 80's sitcom. It's nothing but laughter as the characters come in and out of many doors, running and sliding into areas, hiding and being sneaky, and getting themselves into predicaments that could be avoided if they'd just slow down. But with all the chaos around them, who has time for a calm and a clear head? The director and the cast of this fast-paced, quick dialogue show have been dedicated to the process of a true farce, which requires long rehearsals, out-of-the-box thinking, seasoned and talented actors, and tons of fun & laughter.

The cast includes Larry Swartz – HOPKINS; Cassie Kelso-Bucey – TERRI CODY; Drew Orlando – BRIAN CODY; Jeff Ham – MAJOR PONSENBY/ABDUL EL HAJJ; Catie Allo (Sayeg) – MAUREEN; Don McGreevy – Sam Lewis; Briana Bauer – ASHLEY; Christine Cummings – HAYLEY; and Judy Diderrich – DOROTHY.

Directed by Kimberly Demmary; Produced by Elena Mills; Assistant Director: Patrick Rogers; Stage Manager: Mars Tobin; Assistant Stage Manager: William Tobin; Set Designer: Rick Steinberg; Costume Designer: Penny Krevenas; Lighting Designer: Jim Diderrich; Sound Designer: Andy Ames; Prop Designer: John Eslick; PR: Ritchie Filippi.

Hotbed Hotel by Michael Parker is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. For more information, please visit: Conejo Players Theatre - Hotbed Hotel

Photo Credit: Ritchie Filippi

Comments