GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Placer Community Theater

Placer Community Theater will bring to the stage the Olivier and Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage”, a hilarious comedy written by French playwright Yasmina Reza, and translated by Christopher Hampton. Directed by Yolla Mering Ryder and produced by PCT’s executives Luisa and Matthew Piette, the play will open Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Gomez Arts Center in Auburn, for three consecutive weekends. Tickets are available for $25 each on Eventbrite https://tinyurl.com/PCT-God-of-Carnage or through Placer Community Theater.

Often referred to as a comedy of manners, without the manners, and described by The New Yorker as a "dark and hilarious farce”, Ryder says she is enjoying directing the four-character play with a talented cast. “It’s a funny and yet profound social satire, suitable for ages 14 and up, with a heated dialogue between two sets of parents, one set complaining about their 11-year-old child being injured by the other’s son in a schoolyard. What begins as a polite meeting, quickly descends into a rowdy dispute, revealing how manners are often put aside when we let small things cloud our thoughts.”

Cast members, representing Alan & Annette Raleigh and Veronica & Michael Novack, are respectively Rick Grantham and Lorraine Guglielmina Poston, Deborah Bromley and Nathan Reedy. Alan is the impatient dad mostly paying attention to his cellphone, while Annette keeps escalating the argument. Michael a grounded and even keel character is supportive of his wife, Veronica, a caring earth mother-type who turns into a wild‐woman warrior!

“This is my first appearance in a theater performance!” Says Reedy, a film actor. “I decided it was time to grow my performance reach, and I was happily cast as Michael, joining a fine group of actors from a very supportive and awesome theater group!”

Both Grantham and Poston have thrilled audiences with their stellar performances in previous PCT plays, with Grantham starring in last year’s “Bus Stop” and Poston appearing in a leading role in last March’s play “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”.

“Folks, bring your friends and hurry to get your tickets for this relatable play, which makes us see how trivial considerations can divide us and cause havoc” says Luisa Piette, “I am immensely proud of the team brought together for this play, under Ms. Ryder’s direction and Tess Forsyth’s artistic guidance. Our award-winning set designer is Michael Pierce; lighting design is provided by Andy Poston, a long-time supporter of the theater and its social media coordinator. The stage managers are Richard Huntley and Christy Johnson.

