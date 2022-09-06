Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Teri Hatcher Led THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals

5-Star Theatricals has announced the full cast and creative team that will join award-winning film and television icon Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) as "Morticia Addams" in the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, The Addams Family, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical conductor and direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler. The Addams Family opens on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



THE ADDAMS FAMILY embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM



Joining the previously announced Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) starring as "Morticia Addams" will be Ed Staudenmayer as "Gomez Addams," Janelle Villas as "Wednesday Addams," Leander Lewis as "Pugsley Addams," Andrew Metzger as "Uncle Fester" Aaron Laplante as "Lurch," Samantha Wynn-Greenstone as "Grandma Addams," Tristan Turner as "Lucas Beineke," Benjamin Perez as "Mal Beineke," and Trisha Rapier as "Alice Beineke." The "Addams Ancestors" will feature (in alphabetical order) Luis Anduaga, Bernadette Bentley, Amanda Boutaud, Cole Fletcher, Dahlya Glick, Lauren Han, Marlon Magtibay, David Wesley Mitchell. Mazie Rudolph, Landen Starkman, Dekontee Tucrkile and Rianny Vasquez.

KIRSTEN CHANDLER

(Director/Musical Staging) has served at the helm as director of many recent productions across the Southland, including 5-Star Theatricals' critically-acclaimed Shrek, PVPA's The Who's Tommy, Panic Productions' Inspecting Carol (for which she received a Broadway World nomination for Best Director), SDMT's Crazy for You, A Christmas Story, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and South Pacific, Cabrillo Music Theatre's Damn Yankees and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown (choreographer), Farley Cadena's award-winning one-woman show Stroke of Luck, Musical Theatre Guild's Sugar, Triumph of Love, Chess and Little Women, CSUN's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and AMDA's Ghost, Spelling Bee, Spring Awakening, and Fame. She spent many years on the other side of the footlights, starring in such productions as The Rocky Horror Show (revival), The Marvelous Wonderettes (original cast), Little Shop of Horrors, Sweet Charity, Scarlet Pimpernel, Ragtime, and I Love You You're Perfect Now Change. She provided the singing voice of Pocahontas for Disney for many years, and can be heard as Princess Daria in the animated feature "Princess and the Pea."

DARBY EPPERSON

(Choreography) is a freelance movement artist and choreographer based in Los Angeles. Growing up in Omaha, NE she studied a variety of dance styles and eventually received her BFA in Dance Theatre at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (LA) in 2017. She has worked with choreographers, such as Genevieve Carson, Andrew Pearson (Bodies in Play), Nancy Dobbs Owen, Donyelle Jones, Tracy Silver, Stephanie Landwehr, and Johnnie Hobbs III.

Most recently, Darby has been diving into her own choreographic work, including the staged reading of The Who's Tommy at Palos Verdes Performing Arts.

RYAN O'CONNELL

(Musical Director/Conductor) is making his 5-Star Theatricals debut with The Addams Family. An LA-based music director, he has worked on more than 75 musical productions, including Broadway National Tours, Off-Broadway shows, and many regional theaters across the United States. Favorite credits include: Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (2nd Stage NYC), Mary Poppins (Musical Theatre West), Bonnie & Clyde (Candlelight Pavilion), Into The Woods and In The Heights (Broadway at the Gardens), Showdown at the Golden Horseshoe! (Disneyland), and Loch Ness (The Rev, Adirondack Theatre Festival, and Chance Theater). He has also music directed and written/orchestrated music for Disneyland, Disney World, NBC, CBS, Fox, Netflix, and Cartoon Network, among others. He may be most widely-known for his top-selling choral arrangements for Shawnee Press and Alfred.



The Design Team of THE ADDAMS FAMILY features: Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg; Costume Coordination by Lori Jacobson; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.

ABOUT THE PRICING AND SCHEDULE

THE ADDAMS FAMILY opens on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, October 16 at 2pm and Sunday, October 23 at 1pm; with an added performance on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $38 - $91. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). THE ADDAMS FAMILY performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For

membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.