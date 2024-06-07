'From Stage to Screen (And Back Again)' Musical Revue Comes to Grossmont College Performing and Visual Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department has announced its summer 2024 musical revue, From Stage to Screen (And Back Again). This spectacular production, directed and choreographed by the talented Melissa Glasgow with musical direction by the esteemed Patrick Marion, will be performed in the Performing and Visual Arts Center.

Enjoy a performance of songs from your favorite musicals of stage and screen. Travel through history to explore the countless musicals that have entertained audiences everywhere, from Broadway theaters to living room TVs. You’ll hear songs from stage musicals and movie musicals, movies turned into stage musicals, and movie musicals turned into stage musicals turned back into movie musicals. A revue that captures the nostalgia of MGM Technicolor and celebrates the innovations that keep musicals alive today.

Director Melissa Glasgow shares her excitement about the production: “Most of us have an experience with a musical that we remember. Whether it was seeing the opening night of Hamilton on Broadway or watching Singin’ in the Rain on the couch with your grandparents, musicals show up in our lives in a variety of ways. From Stage to Screen (And Back Again) is a revue that highlights this variety. It has been a joy to explore iconic scores that have appeared both on Broadway stages and at Hollywood Premieres. Through this show, we celebrate the creativity of the past while also pondering what innovations musical theatre has yet to offer.”

The dynamic cast of singers and dancers includes Lizzie Cisneros, Maddy Corvino, Cece Cuevas, Em Danque, Amie Fuhr, William Joseph, Kaylee Kloberdanz, Colby Koo, Izabella Newman, Laila Nunn, Joe Provo, Jordan Shepard, Birdy Wilbon, Lina Zavala, and Ryan Zook.

Audiences can enjoy this vibrant celebration of musical theatre, with performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 24, 25, 26, and 27, and matinee shows at 2:00 p.m. on July 24 and 27. Tickets are available online at www.Stagehousetheatre.com or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes. It has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come from Away.

Performances will be held at the Grossmont College Performing and Visual Arts Center, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is complimentary until further notice.





