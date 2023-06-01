Five For Fighting With String Quartet Returns To Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting, brings his music to the intimate Scherr Forum on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Ondrasik has spent the past two decades writing deeply personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit and make an emotional connection. With the past six albums selling over three million records. Five for Fighting's breakthrough came in 2001 with the Grammy-nominated song "Superman," and his performance at The Concert for New York.

Ondrasik proceeded to become part of the American songbook with the iconic hit “100 Years,” "World," "The Riddle,” “Chances,” and “What If.” John's music has been featured in over 350 films, TV shows, and advertisements ranging from The Blind Side to The Sopranos. In 2018 John was the musical voice for the CBS hit show Code Black.

 

He has also been deeply involved in supporting our troops. From USO tours, supporting several Veteran oriented charities, and distributing over a million “CD for the Troops” to servicemen and their families around the world.

Ondrasik recently traveled to Kyiv to film a music video of his new song “Can One Man Save the World” with a Ukrainian Orchestra. The song was inspired by the courage of President Vladimir Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. The video debuted on “Good Morning America” and went viral worldwide.

This concert will feature all the hits, along with fan favorites as well as adding songs from Ondrasik's twenty year+ catalogue.

Single tickets are priced at $57.50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through the box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -4:00pm.  For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit Click Here.




