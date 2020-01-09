Dixie Longate is Bringing Her New Hit Comedy Show to the Fred Kavli Theatre in February

Audiences won't stop laughing, when America's favorite fast-talking Tupperware lady Dixie Longate brings her new hit comedy "Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding A Mechanical Bull" (And 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday) to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Put on your cowboy boots and stroll into one of Dixie's favorite honkytonks and get ready to enjoy the incomparable Ms. Longate---as she shares her hysterical life-lessons learned after a hard night of drinking. What do a jeweled crown, a cardboard cutout of Julie Andrews and a box of moon pies have in common? Spend the night with Dixie and find out!

For the last 11years, theatre-goers and critics around the globe have hailed "Dixie's Tupperware Party" as a non-stop laughter hit----so it's no surprise that Ms. Dixie dreamed up a follow-up show that has reviewers cheering and audiences on their feet begging for more fun!

For mature audiences only.

Single tickets are priced at $49 & $39 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





