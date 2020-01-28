Direct From The West End Of London 'Dinosaur World Live' Comes To Thousand Oaks

"Dinosaur World Live" the interactive children's theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, March 6 at 7:00 pm.

Following three major tours of the United Kingdom, including smash-hit summer seasons at Regent's Park Theatre in London (2018) and the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre (2019), "Dinosaur World Live" has delighted critics and audiences alike from ages 3 and above.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, "Dinosaur World Live" presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to your local theater and would love you to meet them. Warning: Some of these dinosaurs aren't as docile as they seem!

If parents are looking for fun things to do with the kids, "Dinosaur World Live" delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family. Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

The 2020 cast includes Romina Hytten (Miranda), Darcy Collins (puppeteer/puppet captain), Ashleigh Cheadle (puppeteer), Peter Twose (puppeteer), Emily Cooper (puppeteer/puppet technician), and Tom Norman (puppeteer).

Single tickets are priced at $39 - $24 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





