Craig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand Oaks

Comedian Craig Shoemaker, 30-plus year veteran of the comedy club circuit, brings his new show, "Laughter Heals", to the Scherr Forum on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Craig Shoemaker is a modern-day renaissance man. Best known for his engaging, relatable standup and his iconic baritone-voiced character "The Lovemaster," Craig is far more than the jokes he tells on stage. He has shot multiple stand-up specials for TV, starred in numerous films, written two children's books, performed for four US Presidents, invented On Hold Advertising, has his doctorate and is an ordained minister. Craig most recently taped his latest hour special, "Daditude," to a sold-out crowd at the Webb Theatre in Orange County and wrapped a co-starring role in Should've Been Romeo.

Craig has had his own nationally syndicated radio show, which after only ten months on the air, won the prestigious Communicator Award "Crystal" prize. Two of Craig's stand-up comedy routines made it to the Top 10 list on XM Radio, with "Playing Army" ranking #1. His "Lovemaster" routine was voted Most Popular Comedy on XM Radio's Big Schtick Awards.

His film and television credits read like a who's who of Hollywood A-listers. He has shared both the big and the small screen with luminaries like Will Smith, Farrah Fawcett, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Andy Griffith, Ed Asner, Don Knotts, and Reese Witherspoon. His comedy stylings have earned him numerous awards throughout his extensive career, including "Comedian of the Year" at ABC's 1998 American Comedy Awards. His work as a writer, actor, and producer for the regional TV network PRISM also earned Shoemaker two Emmy awards.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 and are priced at $49 - $39. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com