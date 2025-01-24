Conejo Valley Comedy Festival Announces Inaugural Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Conejo Valley Comedy Festival will debut its first-ever event, bringing two unforgettable days of stand-up, improv, and family-friendly fun to the heart of Conejo Valley. We are bringing comedians from the biggest stages (e.g. Netflix, Comedy Central, Hulu, Late Night with Conan O'Brien), to The Conejo Valley!

“We are so proud of the festival we are putting together for the community. Having grown up in the area, we always wanted a space for comedy, and now we are building one with our community partners--which is what I'm most proud of. It's all just very exciting” said Jonathan Woodward, founder of the Conejo Valley Comedy Festival. “This year we wanted to have something for just about all age groups, which is why in the morning on Saturday we have workshops for kids and families, and then in the evening, we will have a speakeasy set up in an awesome space, and host some of the funniest stand-ups and improv groups around.”

Scheduled for February 21-22, 2025, the fest spans two locations. On Friday, 2/21 - we kick things off at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co. which will feature stand-up comics who have performed on some of the biggest stages -- From Netflix, to Comedy Central. Headliners for Friday include:

Brian Kiley—a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer with decades of experience in late-night TV and stand-up comedy. Writer for Conan for 27 years (16 Emmy nominations, 1 win!)⁠ Emmy winner for The Ellen Show in 2022⁠. Hilarious appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien⁠

Eric Schwartz - Multimedia and comedy collide on stage as Eric Schwartz unleashes a cutting-edge performance filled with musical comedy, physical antics, multicultural satire and social commentary. Eric has appeared on Tonight Show, Showtime, Hulu, BET and as tour opener for Jo Koy's internationally acclaimed Just Kidding World Tour in six countries

Kacey Spivey - Kacey is an American comedy writer and performer. She hails from Plano, TX and graduated from The University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication. Her journalism work has been featured on ReachTV, ScreenRant, and Wizpop Magazine. She studied comedy at The Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles and performs stand-up at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, and at the Hollywood Improv Lab.

Renée Percy - Originally from Toronto, Canada, Renée is now living the dream in Los Angeles and you can catch her performing live at The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Improv, Flappers Comedy Club, The Comedy & Magic Club, and part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival. Her new comedy special "The Komic Sutra" is now available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV! Catch Renée in Jim Jefferies and Friends comedy special taped live in Australia!

On Saturday, 2/22 - we continue the fun Conejo Players Theatre.

Saturday at Conejo Players Theater (10:45 AM – 11:00 PM):

CVCF Kids: Morning Family-Friendly Fun (10:45 AM – 2:15 PM): Interactive workshops and performances designed for all ages, ensuring smiles and laughs for every member of the family. We will have family improv games, and youth improv performances.

Afternoon & Evening Headliners (3:00 PM – 11:00 PM): From rising stars to seasoned headliners, this session features the best of comedy across stand-up, improv, and sketch performances.

Headliners for Saturday, 2/22 -

Kira Soltanovich - Kira Soltanovich is a comedian, actress, and writer best known for her correspondent work on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for almost 9 years. She was the Phony Photo Booth, which turned into the show's longest-running comedy piece. (that didn't have Jay in it). Kira teams up with Jay Leno again in the You Bet Your Life game show reboot in syndication on FOX now.

Adam Yenser - Adam Yenser is a comedian and Emmy Award-winning writer. For ten years he wrote for The Ellen Degeneres Show where he starred in the segments “Kevin the Cashier Played by Adam” and “Adam Investigates.” He has appeared on Conan, FOX Laughs, and Gutfeld, was a freelance contributor to SNL's Weekend Update, has written for The Oscars, and co-produced the web series “Laugh Lessons with Kevin Nealon.” Adam headlines comedy clubs, festivals, corporate events, and cruise ships mixing sharp observational humor with a unique take on politics. He has had sketches featured by The Babylon Bee and hosts his own satirical YouTube show, The Cancelled News. His stand up special “Adam Yenser: Not Big Enough to Cancel” is available on Dry Bar Comedy.

Festival Highlights

A Unique Blend of Family Fun and Evening Entertainment: Our festival is thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. The morning and early afternoon are dedicated to family-friendly workshops, and shows that make comedy accessible and fun for all ages. Then, as the day progresses, we shift gears to bring top-tier comedic acts for adult audiences, creating an inclusive experience that unites people of all ages, interests, and backgrounds.

Local Talent Showcase: Celebrate the diverse voices of Conejo Valley comedians as they share their unique styles and stories.

Hands-On Workshops: Dive into the world of comedy with sessions designed to engage and inspire.

Varied Performances: Experience the full spectrum of comedy—from sharp stand-up to creative sketch shows and interactive improv.

Community Connections: Join friends, family, and neighbors in a shared celebration of laughter and connection for Conejo Valley.

Tickets for the Conejo Valley Comedy Festival are available now. Visit www.ConejoValleyComedyFest.com for pricing, updates, and exclusive content.

