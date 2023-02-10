Conejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in March

Conejo Players Theatre is bringing back staged readings with an adaptation of The Nameless Star. "We haven't done staged readings at the theater in over 25 years. As we celebrate the theatre's next chapter, let's see what we can do to make new shows come alive," said Dick Johnson, Executive Director Emeritus.

The adapted play takes place in a small provincial town in Romania before WWII; the local train station is a most popular place. The highlight of the day is the passing of the flashy Express train from Sinai which never stops. School teacher Marin Miroyu pays little attention to the train and to those who do. He is a scientist and has discovered a star-so far away it is invisible, but he knows it is there.

Suddenly, one night, the Express train does stop. A beautiful young lady becomes stranded in this small town for the night. It is also the night that Marin is at the train station to pick up a package. The chance meeting of the unsociable teacher and the stunning young lady from a different world becomes a struggle of fascination and skepticism. How they influence each other and the outcome of their encounter involving others is the soul of playwright Mihail Sebastian's entertaining story.

Elena Mills, who adapted the play from Russian, along with Judy Englund, with editing by Dick Johnson, has always been fascinated by the life of Mihail Sebastian, talented Romanian playwright, novelist and journalist. His play has been made into two international films to date.

"This play always has been one of my favorites," says Elena."The story is about real people and real-life situations, without a fairy tale ending (which is nice, but usually untrue.) The Nameless Star is a romantic comedy with every character being created beautifully; we easily can guess about each one's life story."

The Nameless Star will be staged on March 5 at 6pm. This is a free event; however, tickets need to be reserved prior to the show. Visit our website to do so.

Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. Additional information can be found at conejoplayers.org/upcoming-shows