Conejo Players Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

Conejo Players Theatre has announced THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION in Thousand Oaks, bringing the underwater world of Bikini Bottom to life with a young cast, running October 4 through October 13, 2024.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

An exciting musical that features irresistible characters and magical music, this deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with Conejo Valley audiences young and old. While the show is filled with lots of humor and silly antics, it also carries a deeper message about being yourself even when you may not always fit in. At the end of the day, it's the misfits who believe in themselves that are the real heroes.

Director Laura Mason loves the message of courage, optimism and teamwork that The SpongeBob Musical promotes, and is lucky to have an incredibly talented cast of kids to tell this epic story. “It's an honor to be directing The SpongeBob Musical,” Laura Mason shared. “And to be sharing its positive message with the cast and audiences. SpongeBob proves that kindness and teamwork are the ultimate super powers, and that with your friends by your side, all things are possible. This cast is an absolute joy to work with, and their talent and dedication is second to none.”

This show is filled with some of Conejo Valley's most talented kids, catchy songs, and dance moves that will have you doing the “Bikini Bottom Boogie” from your seat! Isla Speirs is excited to bring SpongeBob to life, “He is so positive and so funny. I just love him!”

Tickets and more information available at https://conejoplayers.org/show/the-spongebob-musical-youth-edition/.

