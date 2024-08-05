Conejo Players Theatre Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Conejo Players Theatre will bring the classic Tennessee Williams play The Glass Menagerie to our historic stage.

This memory play focuses on the Wingfield family, which closely resembles Williams’ own family and experiences. Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. Laura has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left the home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a “gentleman caller” for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable, collapse about them.

“I love that she is a survivor, for herself and her family, even through terrible odds and difficult struggles.” Dana Marley-Kolb talks about her character Amanda Wingfield, “Unfortunately, she tries to force her children into her definition of a proper life, rather than encouraging their own dreams.”

Timorah Brown loves Laura Wingfield’s “childlike wonder” and describes it as a “remarkable gift that makes her unique and rare.” But it is Laura’s “fear of judgment and change” that “keeps her from living the life of beauty that she longs for and deserves.”

The Glass Menagerie is a timeless classic and should be shared with each new generation. The September 7, 2024 show will be a special Student Show with a talkback with the show's cast and director Elena Mills. Students will be able to learn about the history of the Tennessee Williams play and ask questions.

For more information and tickets, please visit:

https://conejoplayers.org/show/the-glass-menagerie/

