Conejo Players Theatre presents The Belle of Amherst. The production will be Live Streamed Friday, November 27 & Saturday, November 28 at 8pm, Sunday, November 29 at 2pm.

Author: William Luce

Director: Judy Diderrich

Producer: Jim Diderrich

Set in the home of Emily Dickenson in Amherst, Massachusetts 1845-1886, this one-woman play tells Emily's story through anecdotes based on biographical information, her letters and her poems. As Emily reminisces about the people and experiences in her life, we come to understand the individual and how she chose to live as she did. Joanne Zahorsky-Reeves as Emily Dickenson

TICKETS: Pay what you can tickets are available at www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715

