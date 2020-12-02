Conejo Players Present Youth Show HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Join Conejo Players for "Home for the Holidays" as our CPT Youth and their families tell the stories of their holiday traditions.

Enjoy singing and dancing, as well as holiday favorites played by our talented youth on their musical instruments. Purchase your tickets to watch this virtual performance in the comfort of your living room!

Note, this show is pre-recorded. Video will be available to watch beginning at the time and date above, and available for 30 days from the time you first watch.

Streaming beginning December 18 at 7 p.m. For "Pay What You Can" Tickets: https://www.conejoplayers.org/home-holidays-conejo-players-youth-theatre-production.

