Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Improv Presents VAX'D AND BETTER THAN EVER

Directed by Christopher Carlson and produced by Jeremy Zeller - improv is back, and more vaccinated than ever!

May. 26, 2021  

Conejo Improv Presents VAX'D AND BETTER THAN EVER

Conejo Players Theatre presents Conejo Improv - Vax'd and better than ever June 5, 2021 at 7PM, Live in-person and online.

Directed by Christopher Carlson and produced by Jeremy Zeller - Improv is back, and more vaccinated than ever! Join the troupe LIVE at the Conejo Players Theatre or watch the stream from anywhere.

Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and make everything up on the spot. Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a hilarious show you won't want to miss!

Under state and local guidelines, no walk-up ticket sales are permitted. Seating inside the theatre will be extremely limited. All performers will be fully vaccinated. All attendees will be assigned seats based on ticket orders, separate from other guests. No attendees will be allowed on stage. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask. By purchasing a ticket, all attendees agree to abide by all COVID guidelines set in place by the Theatre and attest that the guest's block of seat reservations contains no more than three households and that the guest, and all members of the guest's party are in-state or fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors.

Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 7PM. Reserve $10 tickets at https://www.conejoplayers.org/conejo-improv-vaxd-and-better-ever.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories
Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 10th Anniversary Season With MY HERO - Live Musical Photo

Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 10th Anniversary Season With MY HERO - Live Musical

NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week Photo

NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week

Virtual Multicultural Festival Culminates in Origin Stories Event Featuring Chumash Storyt Photo

Virtual Multicultural Festival Culminates in Origin Stories Event Featuring Chumash Storyteller and Ventura County Youth Poet Laureat

26th Annual AfroSolo Arts Festival Black Voices: Our Stories, Our Lives Announced For This Photo

26th Annual AfroSolo Arts Festival 'Black Voices: Our Stories, Our Lives' Announced For This Summer


More Hot Stories For You

  • Northern Stage Expands BridgeUP: Theater In The Schools To 23 Area Schools
  • Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Kicks Off With The World's Largest Community Saxophone Orchestra
  • Weston Playhouse Announces WALKER FARM MUSIC: SUMMER EDITION
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?