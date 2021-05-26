Conejo Improv Presents VAX'D AND BETTER THAN EVER

Conejo Players Theatre presents Conejo Improv - Vax'd and better than ever June 5, 2021 at 7PM, Live in-person and online.

Directed by Christopher Carlson and produced by Jeremy Zeller - Improv is back, and more vaccinated than ever! Join the troupe LIVE at the Conejo Players Theatre or watch the stream from anywhere.

Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and make everything up on the spot. Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a hilarious show you won't want to miss!

Under state and local guidelines, no walk-up ticket sales are permitted. Seating inside the theatre will be extremely limited. All performers will be fully vaccinated. All attendees will be assigned seats based on ticket orders, separate from other guests. No attendees will be allowed on stage. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask. By purchasing a ticket, all attendees agree to abide by all COVID guidelines set in place by the Theatre and attest that the guest's block of seat reservations contains no more than three households and that the guest, and all members of the guest's party are in-state or fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors.

Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 7PM. Reserve $10 tickets at https://www.conejoplayers.org/conejo-improv-vaxd-and-better-ever.