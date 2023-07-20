Conejo Improv Festival Set For Next Month

For the first time in the recorded history of the universe, an improv festival is coming to Thousand Oaks. The Conejo Improv festival will bring together more than a dozen troupes from all along the California coast to make audiences laugh during multiple shows and workshops.

Featuring troupes from Santa Barbara to Orange County, the two-day festival will showcase the improv art form in many different styles. From a made-up-on-the-spot murder mystery to a spontaneous character deconstruction, audiences will have a chance to see actors at the pinnacle of top-of-head creativity, all while laughing and enjoying fine food and drink.

The Aug. 18-19 event has performances from troupes including Thousand Oaks High School, Ventura’s JEST, The Embarrassment of Pandas, Power Sauce, Free Range Comedy, and the Conejo Improv Players.

Saturday afternoon will feature workshops by The Januarys and a youth-oriented improv class.

Tickets start at $15 per show or $40 for an all-show pass. For tickets, schedule and more information, visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.



