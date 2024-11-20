Comedian Sal Vulcano Adds Thousand Oaks Date to Everything’s Fine Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Sal Vulcano is adding additional days to his Everything’s Fine Tour, including one in Thousand Oaks at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

The new tour will include all brand-new material, on the heels of his solo stand up special, Terrified, which was released earlier this year on YouTube and has garnered over 1.7 million views.

Vulcano’s solo stand-up career has grown tremendously in recent years. He wrapped a solo national stand-up tour in 2023, selling out shows in 60 markets at notable venues such as The Beacon Theatre, The Ryman, The Wiltern, The Wilbur and The Vic.

Vulcano is well known for co-creating, executive producing, and starring in one of the most recognized and long-standing comedy shows of all time, Impractical Jokers, which is currently in its 10th season and in syndication with 13 international versions. While on the Jokers comedy tour, they sold out Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden, London’s O2 Arena 7 times, Radio City Music Hall 7 times and have sold over 1 million tickets since 2013.

For more info about Everything’s Fine, please go to: https://salvulcanocomedy.com/tour

