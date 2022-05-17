Comedian Nate Bargatze Comes To The Bank Of American Performing Arts Center

Grammy nominated comedian Nate Bargatze comes to Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00 pm.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician, who's influence is seen on Nate's 2015 debut special Full Time Magic and his debut album Yelled at By a Clown. Nate's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups premiered on July 4th, 2017. In March 2019, Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid premiered globally with rave reviews, and recently released his highly anticipated 2nd special for the streaming platform, The Greatest Average American on March 18th, 2021.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland will tackle the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight.

Single tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20 and are priced at $101.75 - $41.75. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.