Camerata Pacifica Will Perform October Concert at the Scherr Forum

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Camerata Pacifica will present its October concert Oct. 11 at the Scherr Forum at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. and is part of the chamber music ensemble's 2026-27 season.

The program will feature Sergei Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22, and Franz Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, D. 898. The performers are violinist Grace Park, cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia and pianist Irina Zahharenkova.

Park is a violinist and Camerata Pacifica artist, while Cañón-Valencia is a Colombian cellist who has performed internationally and has been recognized in competitions including the International Tchaikovsky Competition. Zahharenkova, an Estonian pianist, has won prizes at several international piano competitions, including the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition and the Artur Rubinstein International Master Competition.

Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin was written in 1902-03 and consists of 22 variations on Chopin's Prelude in C minor, Op. 28, No. 20. Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1, completed in 1827, is one of the composer's major works for piano trio.

The Thousand Oaks performance is one of four presentations of the October program. Camerata Pacifica will also perform the program Oct. 13 at The Huntington in San Marino, Oct. 14 at the Colburn School in Los Angeles and Oct. 15 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.

Tickets for the Thousand Oaks performance are available through the Bank of America Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster currently lists the performance for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m.

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