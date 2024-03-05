Cal State Fullerton's Department of Theatre and Dance Reveals Spring 2024 Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Theatre and Dance has announced its Spring 2024 Studio Series productions. The Studio Series is a collection of plays, readings, and workshops performed in the Arena Theatre and Grand Central Theatre that challenge our students and audiences to take a deeper look into theatre and the stories that we tell. The Studio Series is an intimate experience where performers, directors, and designers are given the opportunity to demonstrate their resourcefulness in creating a barebones theatrical production.

“Living Out”

By Lisa Loomer; Tyler Garcia, director

Arena Theatre, Clayes Performing Arts Center

March 22–30, 2024

8 pm: March 22, 28, 30

Tickets for “Living Out” on-sale now!

Finalist for the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for theatre, “Living Out” is a comedic drama that focuses on the interwoven plight of a Salvadoran-immigrant nanny – torn between her own kids and her need to make a living – and her employer, a guilt-stricken lawyer and mom re-entering the Los Angeles working world. “Living Out” deals with issues of race, class, and immigration law, demonstrating how our preconceived notions of one another can be outrageously funny but ultimately tragic.

“A Bright New Boise”

By Samuel D. Hunter; Mark Ramont, director

Arena Theatre, Clayes Performing Arts Center

March 23–29, 2024

8 pm: March 23, 27, 29

Tickets for “A Bright New Boise” on-sale now!

In the bleak break room of a craft store in Idaho we meet Will, who has fled his rural hometown after a scandal at his Evangelical church. He has taken a minimum wage job at Hobby Lobby to reconnect with Alex, the brooding teenage son given up for adoption by Will’s ex-girlfriend who knows nothing about him. Alex works alongside lost souls Leroy, his adopted brother; Anna, a sweet young woman who would rather disappear into the breakroom than face her problems; and harried, foul-mouthed store manager, Pauline. Winner of the 2011 Obie Award for Playwriting, “A Bright New Boise” is a meditation on modern faith and relationships that captures our universal search for meaning in a mixed-up world.

“Tacos with a Fork”

Written and directed by Christian De La Torre

Grand Central Theatre (inside CSUF's Grand Central Arts Center)

May 3-4, 2024

Tickets for “Tacos with a Fork” on-sale April 12!

“Tacos with a Fork” is an original, one person show written and directed by devised performance/physical theatre B.F.A senior, Christian De La Torre. Christian never looked like everyone else in his world. As a pale- skinned young Hispanic man, he struggled to find his place within his race. This visible difference defined his early years in Yuba City, California. From altercations with boyhood friends, to the pull of gang culture, to feeling like a fraud within his own community, Christian never felt like a “true” Hispanic. “Tacos with a Fork” shares Christian’s empowering journey towards proving his ethnic identity was more than skin deep.

Individual tickets for the Spring 2024 Studio Series are $10/ ($5 Titan) and available online, by phone (657-278-3371), or in-person through the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office. All orders subject to a $3 processing fee. In-person and phone hours are 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday. CSUF students receive (1) free ticket to each music concert or theatre production.