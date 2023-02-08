Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Thousand Oaks This Summer

The performance is on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

Feb. 08, 2023  

More than ever, teachers need an outlet to talk and laugh about what is really happening in the classroom. Bored Teachers Comedy Tour comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces on the stage for a night of laughter not to be missed. Put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you've been bingeing, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping on you!

Bored Teachers is the largest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, with over 4.5 million followers across social platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and +20 million views every month on their viral comedy videos. The tour includes some of the country's most hilarious and well-known teacher comedians in the business who have millions of combined followers on social channels.

After +80 shows in 2022, the teacher comedy group will be making its way around the country again in 2023 with +150 shows projected to be booked! Now, more than ever, teachers need to laugh and Bored Teachers is excited to bring this show to as many towns across the country as possible.

Single tickets go on sale February 10 at 10am and are priced at $45.50 & 34.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




