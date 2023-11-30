BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND To Feature Broadway Star Christopher Sieber And Musical Guest MUNYA

Bob Barth's One Night Stand, a popular weekly music and interview program on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will feature two special guests on November 30th, 2023.

First up is Broadway star Christopher Sieber, who is currently starring as Scrooge in EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe. Sieber will chat with host Bob Barth about his illustrious career, the magic of Christmas in San Diego, and his love for NJ Transit busses.

Next, musical guest MUNYA from Quebec will stop by to discuss her music, which is known for its catchy melodies, infectious beats and bubbles... LOTS of BUBBLES!!!

In addition to these interviews, Bob Barth's One Night Stand will also feature a mix of great music, including holiday classics?

Bob Barth's One Night Stand streams live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM on November 30th from 7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET. Listeners can join in the fun and interact on the show's chat page at Click Here

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

For more information, please visit WFMU.org.