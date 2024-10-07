BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL Comes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present the nostalgic musical journey BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL weekends through November 10, 2024 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $33 Adults, $28 Seniors 60 & Above, $28 Students, and $22 Children 12 & Under and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is a wailing musical tribute to the groundbreaking female voices of the 1960’s.Featuring such beloved hits as Natural Woman, My Boyfriend's Back, One Fine Day, Proud Mary and more, BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL features six extraordinary women performing more than two dozen timeless hits from Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Tina Turner and more. Complete with a live onstage 5 piece band and funkadelic 60’s fashions, BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL will have audiences of all ages movin’ and groovin’ and shouting for more.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is directed by Augusto Guardardo, with Fred Helsel serving as Executive Producer and Philip McBride serving as Associate Producer. Musical Direction is by Jenny Chaney with choreography by Augusto Guardado. Costume Designer for the production is Fred Helsel with lighting design by Seth Kamenow. Jeremy Zeller serves as Sound Designer with Caitlyn Rose Massey as Production Stage Manager. Social Media Manager for BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is Lauren Josephs with Ariella Salinas Fiore serving as Intimacy Director and Costume Associate.

Featuring a top-notch cast of talent, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s production of BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is a must-see! BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center features Jodi Marks as Wanda, Kiana Hamzehi as Laura, Amaya J as Gina, Caroline Hines as Pattie, Dallas Dudley as Jasmine, and Maddie Wurth as Alison. Annie Claire Hudson is stand by for Laura and Alison with Giane Morris as standby for Gina, Jasmine and Pattie and Bar Daniel as standby for Pattie.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL features a live band on stage led by Jenny Chaney on keyboard with Kevin Hart on Bass, Adam Zilberman on Saxophone, Andy Moreisi on Guitar, and Jit Chatterjee on Drums.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL will play weekends through November 10, 2024 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $33 for Adults, $28 for Seniors 60 & Above and Students and $22 for Children 12 and under. Please note there is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. To purchase tickets, visit www.simi-arts.org or call (805) 583-7900. Easy, free parking is available in the adjacent lot of the theater, with additional street parking available on the neighboring streets.

