BEAT – Belew/VaI/Levin/Carey Play the Music of King Crimson in November

Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey, and guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, performing under the moniker BEAT, will celebrate King Crimson at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

The tour will see the all-star ensemble — guided by King Crimson members Belew and Levin — reinterpret three of the band’s ’80s albums: Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair. Vai also hinted that some other choice cuts from the band’s discography could make the setlist.

Guitarist Belew reflects, “The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

Bassist Tony Levin offers, “This is going to be quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it’s also great that we’re not just playing a few shows, we’re hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon.”

Only the greatest players in the world would take on the challenge of performing this incredibly influential music. Prepare yourself for the experience of a lifetime with BEAT performing the 80s music of King Crimson in Thousand Oaks!

Single tickets are on sale Friday, June 28 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $149.50 - $55.00. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visitwww.bapacthousandoaks.com

