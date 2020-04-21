BAPAC Announces Scheduling Updates

the BAPAC Box Office will be closed through May 15, 2020

In accordance with Ventura County's Stay Well at Home Order. If you require immediate assistance please contact BoxOffice@toaks.org or call 805-449-2787.

As the situation involving COVID-19 is rapidly evolving we want to disseminate information as efficiently as possible, so please monitor our website, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Bank of America Performing Arts Center is actively monitoring the situation and will be in contact with ticket purchasers as soon as we are able to confirm any changes to our performance schedule. Instructions on how to proceed will be included in all communication from the theatre by email. We appreciate your patience.

PLEASE NOTE: At this time, unless specifically noted, performances scheduled after May 15, 2020 are still moving forward as planned. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and will provide additional updates as they become available. Please follow our social media channels and emails for further information regarding 2019-20 show updates.