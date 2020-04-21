BAPAC Announces Scheduling Updates
In accordance with Ventura County's Stay Well at Home Order the BAPAC Box Office will be closed through May 15, 2020. If you require immediate assistance please contact BoxOffice@toaks.org or call 805-449-2787. As the situation involving COVID-19 is rapidly evolving we want to disseminate information as efficiently as possible, so please monitor our website, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Bank of America Performing Arts Center is actively monitoring the situation and will be in contact with ticket purchasers as soon as we are able to confirm any changes to our performance schedule. Instructions on how to proceed will be included in all communication from the theatre by email. We appreciate your patience. PLEASE NOTE: At this time, unless specifically noted, performances scheduled after May 15, 2020 are still moving forward as planned. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and will provide additional updates as they become available. Please follow our social media channels and emails for further information regarding 2019-20 show updates.
Canceled Performances:
Paw Patrol Live (5/5-5/6/2020)
Village Voices Chorale (5/29-5/30/2020)
Postponed Performances (confirmed):
Five for Fighting has been postponed to September 25, 2020
The Office a Musical Parody has been postponed to January 15-17, 2021
TO Philharmonic, Opus 57 has been postsponed to July 26, 2020
Shen Yun World Tour has been postponed to April 6-8, 2021
Jersey Boys has been postponed to January 19, 2021
Baby Shark Live has been postponed to November 5, 2020
The Alley Cats have been postponed to May 01, 2020
A Salute to Sinatra has been postponed until May 17, 2020
Rockin' the Legends has been postponed until May 30, 2020
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons has been postponed until Sept. 11, 2020
Karla Bonoff has been postponed until Sept. 20, 2020
Kansas has been postponed until December 02, 2020
Jim Jefferies has been postponed until August 07, 2020
Bob Woodward has been postponed until June 16, 2020
Roger McGuinn has been postponed until July 24 & 25, 2020
***The tickets you have now will work on the rescheduled dates*** The following performances have also been postponed. New performance dates will be announced soon:
Mamma Mia (3/27-4/5/20)
Nat Geo Live with Damien Mander (4/17/20)
Violins of Hope (4/18/20)
An American in Paris (5/7-5/10/2020)
The Secret Garden (5/16/20)
Riverdance (5/26-5/27/20)
VC Emergency
To keep yourself up to date with the most current information:
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention