BACKWARDS BROADWAY Drive-In Theatre Will Be Performed by Conejo Players Theatre This Weekend

On June 18-20, 2021, Conejo Players Theatre presents Backwards Broadway Drive-in Theatre, a drive-in show, with a twist! This is a unique and exciting show you won't want to miss! Plus, on Sunday, June 20th, BBQ and dessert trucks will be on site to make sure Fathers Day is complete!

"Backwards Broadway" at the Conejo Players is a gender-bending celebration of the Broadway musical that challenges traditional onstage gender norms. Thinking outside the box, our creative cast and crew will reinterpret some of Broadway's best and sing a number traditionally assigned to a different gender identity.

Performances: June 18-20, 2021, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5pm at Conejo Players Theatre parking lot, 351 South Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

Full Cast: Abel Alderete, Aileen-Marie Scott, Alice Cetlin, Amie Woolweber, Antonia Villalobos, Arryck Adams-Lanz, Aubree Facio, Becca Peyton, Brooke Rassell, Courtney Potter, Danielle Orjala, Deidre Parmenter, Emily Redman Hall, Hannah Marie Harmon, Hexe Harvey, Jacqueline Patrice, Janelle Phaneuf, Joanna Bert, Joe Mulder, Julie Hackett, Kyler Aaron Waitley, Mariah Elizabeth Tobin, Mary Alice Brady, Matthew Baker, Maya Godard, Maya Landry, McKenna Tedrick, Melanie McQueen, Paige Nelson, Randi Redman, Renee Delgado Rose, Rita McCaffrey, Rondell MacGarvey, Ryan Beaghler, Ryan Sweeney, Sahai N. Lara, Tracy Tennenhouse, Zoe Rose Fagundes

Produced by Renee Delgado-Rose, Beth Eslick

Directed by Shawn Adams-Lanz

Music Directed by Erin Fagundes

Choreographed by Arryck Adams-Lanz

Tickets per car: $20-$60 @ www.conejoplayers.org/backwards-broadway-drive-theatre