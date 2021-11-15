Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BABY THE MUSICAL Plays its Final Weekend This Week at Conejo Players Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances run through November 21.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Winner of the Drama Desk award, and nominated for a Tony in 1984, Baby, the Musical is about three couples each expecting a child and dealing with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. There are the college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try and the middle-aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college, when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started. Broadway veterans Richard Maltby, Jr. (AIN'T MISBEHAVIN,' MISS SAIGON) and David Shire (SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, BIG, the Musical) have written the peppy, fun musical score.

Directed by Christine Adams, Baby will be showcased in-person November 5th - 21st (Fri & Sat at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, and Sat Nov. 20 at 2 pm) at Conejo Players Theatre, 351 South Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

Cast:

Jacqueline Patrice as Lizzie

Brendan Lynch as Danny

Dana Kolb as Arlene

Lewis Blair as Alan

Melissa Strauss as Pam

Mark Lopez as Nick

Karen Macarah - Ensemble

Ella Boring - Ensemble

Robert Anaya - Ensemble

Patrick Rogers - Ensemble

Ticket Info: https://www.conejoplayers.org/baby or call the box office at (805) 495-3715


Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
Wicked One Short Day Mug
Wicked One Short Day Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo: First Look At Kyla Stone As Anya In ANASTASIA On Tour
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The New Cast Of RENT On Tour
  • BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More
  • Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!