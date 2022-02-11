“America's Got Talent” Finalist And World-Renown Magician Piff The Magic Dragon Comes To Thousand Oaks

Straight from the Flamingo Casino is Las Vegas, Piff the Magic Dragon, joined by his trusty side kick Mr. Piffles, the world's only magic performing chihuahua, bring their Fun Size Tour to the Scherr Forum on Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm.

Already a successful magician and performer in his own right, John van der Put adopted the onstage persona of Piff the Magic Dragon in 2008. As Piff, he combines clever, deadpan comedy with astonishing, jaw-dropping magic tricks, delivering hilariously unique performances alongside his adorable sidekick, Mr. Piffles, the "World's First Magic Performing Chihuahua."

Piff the Magic Dragon was a finalist on Season 10 of "America's Got Talent" and recently participated in "America's Got Talent: The Champions" season. He also appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" and has performed at some of the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare's Globe, the O2 Arena, the Sydney Opera House and the London Opera House. With more than 100 million online views, Piff the Magic Dragon currently headlines his own critically acclaimed show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, and he has served as a magic consultant to Penn and Teller and several theater companies.

Piff the Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you must see to believe!

Single tickets are priced at $54.50 & $44.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.