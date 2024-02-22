5-Star Theatricals Opens 2024 Season With MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5-STAR THEATRICALS will open its 2024 season with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, with musical direction by David Lamoureux and directed by Tim Seib. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET opens on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

The Tony® Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET offers an extraordinary twist of fate when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December day to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

TIM SEIB (Director) is a stage director who currently resides in Raleigh, NC. He has a long history with Million Dollar Quartet, having directed the most recent National Tour as well as productions at La Mirada, Laguna Playhouse, Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, Heritage Theatre Festival, Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Gateway Playhouse, Theatre Raleigh, and Festival 56. Tim has worked with other notable companies such as Casa Manana, Totem Pole Playhouse, The O'Neill Center, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis, Timberlake Playhouse, Ozark Actors Theatre, Storm Theatre, Wings Theatre, The Gorilla Theater, The Universal Theatre Festival, and Emerging Artists Theatre. Mr. Seib also enjoys the development process, having worked on the new musicals Broadcast, Goddess, and The White City at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Musical Theatre Conference as well as directing readings for the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the North Carolina Playwrights Lab. He is a co-producer at Capital Arts Theatre Guild which produces the NCPL as well as the inaugural National Musical Theatre Foundry which will debut in early 2025. Tim is a graduate of Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts in St. Louis, Missouri, and a proud member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society.

David Lamoureux (Musical Director/Conductor) Theatre: Over 150 plus productions as a director, music director, music supervisor, arranger, orchestrator, conductor, and/or producer for companies including The Wallis, Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn Center, Musical Theatre West, 3-D Theatricals, California Center for the Arts. Touring/Recording: Gwen Stefani, Yoshiki, Augustana, Vanessa Carlton, Conrad Sewell, Rachel Bloom, Dave Eggar. Television: “SNL,” “Jay Leno,” “David Letterman,” “Ellen,” “Conan,” “AGT,” “AMAs.”

Co-Creator/Creative Director of La Cage Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Creator of David & The Bombshells. Composer of “The Donner Party,” “The House We Never Lived In,” “The Mailbox.” Up next: the 25th Anniversary Immersive Revival of Reefer Madness in Hollywood.

The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will feature Peter Oyloe (“Hank Williams” in Hank Williams: Lost Highway at Cincinnati Playhouse) as “Johnny Cash,” LJ Benet (Ring of Fire at Ensemble Theatre Company) as “Elvis Presley,” Will Riddle (Bottle Shock: The Musical) as “Carl Perkins,” Garrett Forrestal (National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas) as “Jerry Lee Lewis,” Summer Nicole Greer (Ain’t Misbehavin’ at the Laguna Playhouse) as “Dyanne,” Adam Poole (Million Dollar Quartet at the Virginia Theatre Festival) as “Sam Phillips,” Benny Lipson as “Brother Jay,” and Lonn Hayes as “Fluke.”

The Design Team of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate. The Production Stage Manager is Phil Gold,