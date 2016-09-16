Santa Paula Theatre Center Presents 2016 GHOST WALK

The SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER presents its annual theater in the streets, GHOSTWALK, during the Spooky Paula Season from October 7-23 in historic downtown Santa Paula. GhostWalk, a walking theater presentation with multiple locations, brings participants historical and entertaining stories "real and imagined" during each hour long tour. Walking tours begin nightly at 6 pm until 9pm and leave every 20 minutes from Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 So. 7th St. in Santa Paula. Performances occur Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings on October 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, & 23.

This year's event is not handicapped accessible. Go to the GhostWalk web site for more details. www.ghostwalk.com

The season 2016 Ghostwalk centers around French film maker and producer Gaston Milies who came to America to further the fortunes of his brother Georges's STAR FILM COMPANY. In 1911, he moved the American branch of this company to Santa Paula and opened a studio on the site where the Santa Paula Theater Center building (aka Ebell Clubhouse) is today. GhostWalk tour participants will meet Gaston, some of his company, and Santa Paula notables on their travels through time at Ghostwalk. There will also be additional surprise activities added this year for GhostWalk patrons.

GhostWalk 2016 is the 22nd year of this long running theatrical production and fundraiser for SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER. This year's production team is spearheaded by Producer Leticia Mattson and Artistic Director Elixeo Flores. Chief writers are Mitch Stone, Elixeo Flores, and Jill Dolan. Technological Development is led by Carlos Juarez assisted by Bill Pennock. As always, many members of the Santa Paula community are also involved in the run of this beloved local event.

