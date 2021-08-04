WEDNESDAY'S CHILD By Wendy Graf To Premier At LAB Theater Project

LAB Theater Project will present the world premiere of Wednesday's Child by Wendy Graf, running Sept 2-19, 2021, at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City, with options for viewing In-Person, Livestream, or On-Demand.

In Wednesday's Child, playwright Wendy Graf, through this one woman show, takes the audience on a journey into the American heartland. Directed by Executive Producer and Founder of LAB Theater Project, Owen Robertson and starring Tiffany Fykus, Graf tells the story of Britt, a white working-class Midwesterner. She begins a career on the bottom rung of an industry remade by immigrants. She and her family struggle to navigate the new and confusing terrain of America. s their place in society continues to change, Britt and her family face uncertainty about their traditional roles in the American landscape, and struggle to navigate this new reality. She is faced with adapting or succumbing to the dark forces of violence in reaction to a world that has brought anger, frustration, and disenfranchisement.

Executive Producer and Director Owen Robertson added, "Why this play? Because this play speaks to a range of audiences across the political spectrum. At its core, this play asks us to listen to our fellow Americans, to try to understand and hear their voices, something that has been sorely lacking in our society. Ultimately, I found this play important because it holds up a mirror to a part of society that has too often been ignored and deserves to be heard. Because through listening, comes understanding, and understanding leads to compassion. We could sure use a lot more of that these days."

Graf says, "I've always been interested in understanding the choices people make that end up determining who they are. I don't think there's any single point that determines the road taken in life - the left turn instead of the right. This play doesn't offer any answers, simply vantage points at which we pause and ask 'what if?' " Britt starts out wanting what everyone wants - home, love, security. To do good. But painful events in her life drive her to see everything through a different lens. Can this happen to you? To me? To anyone?

Wednesday's Child is rated M for Mature audiences. This program should be viewed by adults or older teens (17+) that have parental permission. Content in this show may contain the following: suggestive dialogue, strong coarse language, sexual situations, or intense violence. Some content may be difficult for those with directly relatable experience to the subject matter portrayed.

Wednesday's Child runs September 2 - 19, 2021. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday matinee at 3 pm. Shows are available via Livestream, in-house seating, and On-demand. For the Livestream and on-demand online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. LAB Theater gives special attention to the guidance coming from the CDC regarding the spread of Covid-19. At this time, 40 seats will be made available per performance for the in-house option. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance to protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, cast, and crew. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found at http://www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.

Tickets are $28 and are available online through LAB's website. In-person tickets can only be purchased by Advance Purchase, not at the door. Livestream tickets are available for specific performances from September 2 to September 12 only. On-Demand tickets can be enjoyed at your leisure from September 16 to September 26. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at https://www.labtheaterproject.com. For specific questions or interview requests, please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.