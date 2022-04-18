ThinkTank Theatre To Present #ENOUGH Plays To End Gun Violence, April 20

ThinkTank Theatre has joined forces with theaters across the nation to present #Enough. This Wednesday April 20th, theatre companies across the country will be participating in this special reading of scripts written by young people in a movement to end gun violence. The event is sponsored by Hal Freedman and Willi Rudowsky, with additional support from Stageworks Theatre and the Gobioff Foundation.

The performance will be held at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside on Wednesday April 20th at 7:30. Admission is Pay What You Can/Pay If You Can. Reservations are not required but advised due to limited seating. The reading does contain some adult themes and language and isn't recommended for children below the age of 10.

#Enough says 'We call on TEENS to confront GUN VIOLENCE through PLAYS that will spark critical conversations and inspire meaningful action across the country.' The performances being held across the country consist of plays written by current high school students. There is a live stream event of the readings at Roundabout Theatre Company as well as 60 other theatres across the nation all reading these plays at the same time.

"I encountered the #Enough Play Project through the annual TYA USA national meeting and knew right away that it was a program ThinkTank had to get involved in," said ThinkTank Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy. "ThinkTank's mission is to showcase works that directly reflect the lives of young people and their families in today's society. These short plays do exactly that. I am hopeful we will have a Tampa Bay playwright in the mix of next year's nation reading" Guy is also directing the #Enough play reading.

The cast of this reading consists of several ThinkTank alum, many members of the Young Artists' Ensemble Company as well as professional actors in the Bay area making their ThinkTank debut. Returning to ThinkTank are Marie-Claude Tremblay and Cranstan Cumberbatch, from the YAE Company are Jadon Milne, Noah Perez and Kaylee Tupper Miller, and rounding out the cast are Haley Janeda, Shelby Ronea, and Lance Felton all making their ThinkTank debut.

Tickets are Pay What You Can/Pay If You Can, with a suggested donation of $5 for students and $10 for adults, and will be collected at the door. To be assured a reserved seat you can visit https://www.thinktanktya.org/special-events-enough. At the bottom of the page click Reserve Your Seats and this will take you to a google form where you sign up for the event.